Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

South Africa Zuma Riots

Police in South Africa say at least 72 people have now been killed and 1,234 arrested in unrest set off by the imprisonment last week of former president Jacob Zuma.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Maj Gen Mathapelo Peters said many of the deaths were caused by stampedes of people when shops were being looted.

He said 27 deaths are being investigated in KwaZulu-Natal province and 45 in Gauteng province.

A patrolling soldier looks on at damaged stores at a shopping centre in Soweto (Themba Hadebe/AP)