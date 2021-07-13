58 dead after fire in coronavirus ward at Iraq hospital

Iraq Hospital Fire

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze at a hospital in southern Iraq has risen to 58, medical officials said.

Two health officials said more than 100 other people were injured in the fire, which swept through the coronavirus ward of the Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

Earlier, officials had said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, but have not provided more details.

Another official said the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded.

People gather outside the hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq (AP)

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an emergency meeting in the wake of the fire and ordered the suspension and arrest of the health director in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, as well as the director of the hospital and the city’s director of civil defence.

A government investigation was also launched.

It is the second time a large fire has killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year.