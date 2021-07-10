Work begins to remove Confederate statue in Charlottesville

The removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee follows years of contention and litigation.

The statue of Robert E. Lee
Work is under way to take down a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Virginia nearly four years ago.

The removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Charlottesville follows years of contention, community anguish and litigation.

Workers are preparing to hoist away the statue, and Charlottesville mayor Nikuyah Walker was giving a speech.

After a push to remove the statue bubbled up in 2016, the monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The rally left peaceful counter-protester Heather Heyer dead and dozens of people injured.

