South African court denies Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone jail term

Former South African president Jacob Zuma (Michele Spataril/AP)

A South African court has rejected the country’s former president Jacob Zuma’s request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence on Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

A convoy of vehicles transporting former South African President Jacob Zuma leaves his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province (AP)

Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the constitutional court, the country’s apex court, on Monday.