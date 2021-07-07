Former South African leader turns himself in for prison term

World NewsPublished:

Zuma decided to hand himself over to authorities to obey the order from the country’s highest court.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma left his home late on Wednesday night to turn himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month prison term, his foundation has confirmed.

Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles.

Zuma decided to hand himself over to authorities to obey the order from the country’s highest court that he should serve a prison term for contempt of court.

“President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal province),” said a tweet posted by the Zuma Foundation.

