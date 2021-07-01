Hundreds of deaths could be linked to US-Canadian heatwave

A young boy runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta

Hundreds of deaths have likely been caused by the heatwave moving across Canada and the US Northwest, authorities say.

The chief coroner of the Canadian province British Columbia said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Lapointe said about 165 people normally would die in the province over a five-day period, adding that many of the most recent deaths could be heat related.

Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon in the US have been tied to the heat, and at least 20 in Washington state.