German minister condemns ‘irresponsible’ Uefa over Wembley crowd

World NewsPublished:

Horst Seehofer voiced concern about cases of the Delta variant in the UK.

Fans watch England v Germany
Germany’s interior minister has said it was “absolutely irresponsible” for Uefa to allow more than 40,000 fans into Wembley Stadium to watch England play Germany at Euro 2020.

The crowd of 41,973 at Tuesday’s match was the biggest in Britain since the pandemic began and came while the more contagious Delta variant, first found in India, is fuelling a significant increase in new cases in the UK.

Interior minister Horst Seehofer, who is also responsible for sport, was asked about the attendance at the match and the prospect of more fans attending the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
More than 40,000 fans were allowed in the ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “I think this Uefa position is absolutely irresponsible.”

Mr Seehofer added that he thinks money is driving the decision “and commerce must not outshine the protection of the population against infection”.

He also appealed to Uefa “not to push this off on local health authorities” and said the governing body of European football should say “we don’t want it this way and we’re reducing the numbers of spectators”.

