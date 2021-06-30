Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

A Soyuz rocket with the Progress MS-17 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia’s space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship has blasted off on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

?? We have liftoff! The @Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft launched at 7:27pm ET (23:27 UT), beginning its two-day journey to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/vXzW8oi2xt — NASA (@NASA) June 29, 2021

It is scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.