US heatwave breaks records across the Pacific Northwest

Mellena O’Brien, four, plays in the Yesler TerraceSpray Park during a heatwave hitting the Pacific Northwest

An historic heatwave across the US Pacific Northwest has disrupted Olympic qualifying events and broken all-time temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat.

Portland, Oregon, reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) on Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 F (42.2C), which was set just a day earlier.

In Eugene, Oregon, the US track and field trials were halted on Sunday afternoon and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium due to the extreme heat.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it hit 110 F (43.3 C) in Eugene, breaking the all-time record of 108 F (42.2 C).

During a heat wave, practice heat safety wherever you are. Heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable! #WeatherReady https://t.co/UV8OyZnvSI pic.twitter.com/fah6XedlHV — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 27, 2021

Oregon’s Capital city, Salem, also recorded the highest temperature in its history on Sunday: 112 F (44.4 C), breaking the old mark by four degrees.

The temperature hit 103 F (39.4 C) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The NWS said that tied an all-time record and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894.

Records were being broken across the region, and the sizzling temperatures were expected to get even hotter on Monday.

There were also some power outages. Portland General Electric said about 3,000 customers were without electricity in the greater Portland area on Sunday afternoon. Puget Sound Energy reported 3,400 customers down in the greater Seattle area.

It got so hot in Seattle the city parks department closed a community pool in the southern portion of the city because of “unsafe, dangerous pool deck temperatures”.

King County closed several Covid-19 testing sites because of the heat, while Seattle opened additional public library branches to provide additional cooling centres, The Seattle Times reported.

A sign displaying the current temperature is shown after events were postponed due to high heat at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Seattle’s light rail trains may have to operate at reduced speeds because of excessive heat on the tracks, causing delays that could continue into the work week, Sound Transit said.

The heatwave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting on Monday.

Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centres were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbours and avoid strenuous activities.

Still, about 3,000 athletes participated in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 am to try and avoid the worst of the heat.

A historic heat wave will continue to grip the Western U.S. While everyone is at risk from the dangers of extreme heat, but these groups are more vulnerable than most. Ensure that your loved ones and neighbors are safe from the heat and remain #WeatherReady. pic.twitter.com/OcpT3eCgAp — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 27, 2021

Race organisers said they had 62,000 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out to athletes, KHQ-TV reported.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department brought in extra firefighters and paramedics because they usually see extra dehydration calls during the event. Rather than a crew of 17 firefighters, they had a crew of 60 on Sunday, KREM-TV reported.

The NWS in Coeur d’Alene said this week’s weather “will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heatwaves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest”.

The scorching weather was caused by an extended “heat dome” parked over the Pacific Northwest.