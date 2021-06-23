Harrison Ford injures shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 set

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5 after sustaining a shoulder injury on set.

The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday.

Production was expected to continue and the filming schedule would be reconfigured as needed while treatment options were evaluated.

Filming on the fifth instalment in the series began earlier this month in the UK under the direction of James Mangold.

The film is set to be released in July 2022.