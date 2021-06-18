Judge rules that alleged Capitol rioter cannot travel to classic car show

Richard Barnett

A federal judge has said he will not allow an Arkansas man arrested after he was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan 6 US Capitol riot to travel for a classic-car meet.

US District Judge Christopher R Cooper rejected the request by Richard Barnett to loosen the restrictions on how far he can travel while he’s awaiting trial.

Barnett is allowed to travel only up to 50 miles from his residence in Gravette, Arkansas, while he is on home detention awaiting trial.

Barnett’s attorney said he needed to be able to travel to make a living buying and selling classic cars.

Petit Jean Mountain, where the car show is being held, is 200 miles from Gravette.

“The Court is not persuaded that the defendant cannot pursue gainful employment within a 50-mile radius of his home as permitted by the current conditions,” Cooper’s order said.

Barnett, 61, was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.