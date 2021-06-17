Chinese craft docks at space station at start of three-month mission

China Space Station

A Chinese craft carrying a three-man crew has docked with the country’s new space station at the start of a three-month mission.

The Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the Tianhe space station module about six hours after take-off on Thursday.

The astronauts were seen off by the commander of China’s manned space programme, other uniformed military personnel and a crowd of children waving flowers and flags and singing patriotic songs.

Tang Hongbo, Liu Boming and Nie Haisheng gave final waves to a crowd of people waving flags as they entered the lift to take them to the spaceship at the Jiuquan launch centre in north-western China.

The astronauts travelled in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket that blasted off soon after the target time of 9.22am, heading into bright-blue skies at the launch centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert.

The two veteran astronauts and a newcomer making his first space flight have docked at the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station for a three-month stay in its main living compartment, where they will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two additional modules next year.

The rocket dropped its boosters about two minutes into the flight followed by the coiling surrounding Shenzhou-12 at the top of the rocket. After about 10 minutes it separated from the rocket’s upper section and extended its solar panels.

Chinese astronauts, from left, Tang Hongbo, Liu Boming, and Nie Haisheng wave as they prepare to board (Ng Han Guan/AP)

After the Tianhe was launched in April, the rocket that carried it into space made an uncontrolled re-entry to Earth, though China dismissed criticism. Usually, discarded rocket stages re-enter the atmosphere soon after lift-off, normally over water, and do not go into orbit.

The rocket used on Thursday was of a different type and the components that will re-enter were expected to burn up long before they could be a danger, said Ji Qiming, assistant director of the China Manned Space Agency.

The mission brings to 14 the number of Chinese astronauts travelling into space since China launched its first crewed mission in 2003, becoming only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own.

The rocket lifts off (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The mission is the third of 11 planned through next year to add the additional sections to the station and send up crews and supplies. A fresh three-member crew and a cargo ship with supplies will be sent in three months.

China is not a participant in the International Space Station (ISS), largely as a result of US objections to the Chinese programme’s secrecy and close military ties. However, China has been stepping up cooperation with Russia and a host of other countries, and its station may remain in space beyond the ISS, which is reaching the end of its functional life.