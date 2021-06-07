Logan Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition boxing match

Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Floyd Mayweather Jr outclassed Logan Paul in the boxing ring but could not stop the YouTube personality inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, but with the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to boxing world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

“You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good,” Mayweather said in the ring.

Logan Paul walks around the ring before the exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium (Lynne Sladky/AP)

“He’s better than I thought he was. Good little work. Tonight was a fun night.”

Mayweather, who won titles in the super-featherweight, lightweight, super-lightweight, welterweight and super-welterweight divisions, has said he will not return to competitive boxing.

Instead, he will continue to tap into the pay-per-view market with exhibitions like his event with Paul.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

After the fight, Paul celebrated the accomplishment of going the distance against Mayweather.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather during the fight (Lynne Sladky/AP)

“Shoot, man, I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said.

“To get in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds could be beat.”

Paul weighed 189lbs for the exhibition and attempted to use his 34lb advantage by leaning on the shorter Mayweather.

But Paul’s lack of boxing skills left him open to Mayweather’s short left hooks to the head and rights to the body.