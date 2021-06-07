Jeff Bezos to be aboard for Blue Origin’s first human space flight

Jeff Bezos (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Jeff Bezos will be aboard for Blue Origin’s first human space flight next month.

In an Instagram post early on Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing auction, will be aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space craft during its scheduled launch on July 20.

July 20 is the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The trip will be a brief hop to space from Texas.

Mr Bezos said in early February that he was stepping down as chief executive of Amazon to spend more time, among other things, focused on Blue Origin.

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you, changes your relationship with this planet.

“It’s one Earth,” Mr Bezos said in the Instagram post.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life.

“It’s an adventure.

“It’s a big deal for me.”

Bidding is underway now and concludes with a live online auction on June 12th. Interested bidders must register by June 10th. Details at https://t.co/7Y4The9OmR — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 7, 2021

The auction for an open seat on New Shepard ends Saturday.

The winning bid right now stands at 2.8 million US dollars, with almost 6,000 participants from 143 countries.