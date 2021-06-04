Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested, Hong Kong media say

World News

Chow Hang Tung, vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested on Friday, it was reported.

One of the organisers of an annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre has been arrested, media in Hong Kong said.

Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early on Friday.

It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The committee organises the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The vigil, in the Chinese territory, has been cancelled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.

