Mike Pence: Likely I will never see eye to eye with Donald Trump on Capitol riot

Mike Pence

Former US vice president Mike Pence has said he is not sure he and ex-president Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened in the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

But Mr Pence added he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years”.

Mr Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of January 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“As I said that day, January 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled,” Mr Pence said.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,” he added.

It was a rare departure for the man who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment.