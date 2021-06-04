Facebook suspends Trump accounts for two years

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Facebook also plans to end a policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump

Facebook says it will suspend former US president Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the fatal January 6 insurrection.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post: “At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest.”

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said that while it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if they violate Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what is posted by anyone else.

The move is in response to recommendations from the company’s quasi-independent oversight board, which last month upheld a decision by Facebook to keep Mr Trump indefinitely suspended but said the company must decide what to do with his accounts within six months.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News