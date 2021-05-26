Cyclone makes landfall amid India’s Covid surge

India cyclone

Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India’s eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge.

Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affected Odisha and West Bengal states before the storm began making landfall around midday on Wednesday.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” has sustained winds of up to 87mph that are gusting up to 97mph, the India Meteorological Department said.

A cow runs through high tide water at Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast (Ashim Paul/AP)

“The landfall process of the storm has started, centred nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) south-east of Balasore in Odisha state,” it said.

Heavy rain and the sea tide flooded parts of coastal areas in West Bengal and Odisha states.

Television images showed knee-deep water flooding the beach area of Digha, a resort town in West Bengal state. Palm trees whipped back and forth amid strong wind gusts.

A tornado snapped electricity lines that electrocuted two people and damaged 40 houses in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, the top state elected official Mamata Banerjee said.

A Nasa satellite image shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India’s eastern coast (Nasa Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System/AP)

Kolkata airport was and train services were cancelled before the storm as a precaution, the railroad department said.

The cyclone has dumped more than 6.5 inches of rain in Chandabali and Paradip regions of Odisha state since Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

Tidal waves of up to 13 feet were forecast to flood some low-lying areas.

At least 20 districts in West Bengal state were expected to feel the brunt of the storm. Fishing trawlers and boats were told to take shelter.

Policemen ask people to move to cyclone shelters at a beach in Balasore (AP)

The cyclone coming amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India’s efforts to deal with both after another storm, Cyclone Tauktae, hit India’s west coast last week and killed more than 140 people.

Odisha’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, appealed to people being moved to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing.

“We have to face both the challenges simultaneously,” Patnaik said.