Belgium suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for under-41s after death reported

World NewsPublished:

The government said it was asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Belgium has suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 after the death of a person who had received the jab.

The government said in a statement it was asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s drug regulator, before it would consider lifting the suspension.

It added that the impact on the national vaccination drive would be very limited.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Belgium was using the vaccine – developed by J&J subsidiary Janssen – for elderly people with reduced mobility and the homeless since it only takes one dose to be protected. Those jabs will be continued.

It said it took the action after a single case “where there was serious side effects after administering the Janssen vaccine”.

A woman had been vaccinated through her foreign employer outside the Belgian system and died in Belgium last week after developing “serious thrombosis and reduced blood platelets”.

Officials did not provide more information about the patient, beyond saying she was under 40.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News