In Video: Spanish rock fans revel in freedom with biggest gig since pandemic

Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain

White face masks apart, a gig at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, was a throwback to pre-pandemic times.

A 5,000-strong crowd enjoyed the music of rock band Love Of Lesbian after passing a coronavirus test on the day of the concert, although they did have to don the face masks provided by concert organisers.

“We were able to evade reality for a while,” said 40-year-old Jose Parejo. “We were inside our small concert bubble. And we were even able to remember back in time when things like this were normal.”