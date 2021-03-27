Dozens killed in one of deadliest days since Myanmar military takeover

Myanmar parade

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed across Myanmar as soldiers and the police suppressed protests against last month’s military coup.

The deaths were reported as Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw.

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls recorded the total killed by late Saturday afternoon at 74, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed during protests against the coup (AP)

That total would make it equal to the deadliest day since the coup began on February 1.

Figures collected by the researcher have generally tallied with the counts issued at the end of each day by the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, which documents deaths and arrests and is widely seen as a definitive source.

The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily rising as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last month.

The takeover reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for New York-based Human Rights Watch, said: “This is a day of suffering and mourning for the Burmese (Myanmar) people, who have paid for the Tatmadaw’s (another name for the Burmese military) arrogance and greed with their lives, time and time again.

“The tragedy of Myanmar’s modern history can be largely laid at the door of successive military strongmen who have inflicted rights abuses, looted the economy, and divided the country in a perpetual civil war that shows no sign of ending.”

Mr Robertson called for the military’s commanders to be prosecuted in international courts of law.

On Friday, the Association of Political Prisoners had verified 328 people killed in the post-coup crackdown.

Police personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw (AP)

The highest daily death toll had been at least 74 people on March 14, but on that occasion all but a handful of deaths were in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

Junta chief Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing did not directly refer to the protest movement when he gave his nationally televised Armed Forces Day speech before thousands of soldiers in Naypyitaw.

He referred only to “terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquillity and social security”, and called it unacceptable.

This year’s event was seen as a flashpoint for violence, with demonstrators threatening to double down on their public opposition to the coup with more and bigger demonstrations.

Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township in Yangon (AP)

The protesters refer to the holiday by its original name, Resistance Day, which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation during the Second World War.

State television MRTV showed an announcement urging young people – who have been at the forefront of the protests and prominent among the casualties – to learn a lesson from those killed during demonstrations about the danger of being shot in the head or back.

The warning was widely taken as a threat because a great number of the fatalities among protesters have come from being shot in the head, suggesting they have been targeted for death.

The announcement suggested that some young people were taking part in protesting as if it was a game, and urged their parents and friends to talk them out of participating.

Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (AP)

In recent days the junta has portrayed the demonstrators as the ones perpetrating violence for their sporadic use of Molotov cocktails.

In contrast, security forces have used live ammunition for weeks against overwhelmingly unarmed and peaceful crowds.

In his speech on Saturday, Gen Min Aung Hlaing used the occasion to try to justify the overthrow of Ms Suu Kyi’s government, accusing it of failing to investigate irregularities in last November’s general election, and repeating a vow that his government would hold “a free and fair election” and hand over power afterwards.

The military has claimed there were irregularities in the voting rolls for the last election, which Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.