Ten people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said.

Police arrested a suspect, but did not reveal his name or any details about the shooting at a news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears.

Investigators have started sorting through evidence and witness interviews and do not yet have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

He said: “This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County.

“These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

The attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the US, following last week’s shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

The slain officer was identified as Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010, Mr Herold said.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short,” Mr Dougherty said.