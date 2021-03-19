Merkel looks to impose restrictions as Covid infections soar in Germany

World NewsPublished:

The national disease control centre says new infections are growing exponentially

Nato Leaders Meeting
Nato Leaders Meeting

Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will have to apply an “emergency brake” to reverse some recent relaxations of pandemic restrictions as coronavirus infections accelerate.

Germany’s national disease control centre says new infections are growing exponentially as the more contagious Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Under an agreement with state governors two weeks ago, Ms Merkel is supposed to reimpose restrictions in regions where the number of new weekly cases rises above 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The nationwide average stood at 95.6 on Friday.

Ms Merkel said that “unfortunately, we will have to make use of this emergency brake”.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News