Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

An ancient bronze bull figurine found in southern Greece

Heavy rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said on Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.

Heavy recent rainfall led to the discovery of the bronze bull figurine (Greek Culture Ministry via AP)

The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 BC to 700 BC.

It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.