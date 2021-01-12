Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy personnel handle a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday.

The 26-year-old jet had been out of service for almost nine months because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. It resumed commercial flights last month.

TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.

Military chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the plane’s other “black box”, the cockpit voice recorder, was likely to be found soon because its beacon was being emitted in the same area.

A box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The devices were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane’s wreckage, navy chief admiral Yudo Margono said. He said at least 160 divers were deployed Tuesday in the search.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet).

Indonesian navy divers continue their search for wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet in the Java Sea (Tatan Syuflana)

So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

His wife, Aldha Refa, who is also a flight attendant for Sriwijaya Air, shared her grief in a series of posts on social media.

“My husband is a loving, devout and super kind man,” she wrote on Instagram. “Heaven is your place, dear … be peaceful there.”

Indonesian navy divers show parts of aircraft recovered from the Java Sea (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Family members have been providing samples for DNA tests and police say results are expected in four to eight days.

National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said about 53 samples for DNA testing have been collected but more are still needed, especially from parents and children of victims.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) said the US National Transportation Safety Board will join in investigating the crash.

The NTSC chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, ruled out a possible mid-air break-up after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers.