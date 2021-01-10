Possible virus exposure for politicians sheltering during Capitol riot

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Dozens of politicians were whisked to a secure location after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

Workers install a flag on the US Capitol
Workers install a flag on the US Capitol

Politicians in the US may have been exposed to someone testing positive for Covid-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during a siege of the Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.

The Capitol’s attending doctor notified all politicians on Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.

Capitol breach
Supporters of Donald Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol in Washington (AP)

Dr Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection”.

Dozens of politicians were whisked to the secure location after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol that day, breaking through barricades to roam the halls and offices and ransacking the building.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

Some politicians and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican politicians not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News