Petula Clark shocked that Downtown played before Nashville bombing

Petula Clark

Singer Petula Clark has expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit Downtown was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs – why this one?” Clark wrote in a Facebook post.

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic city centre.

Buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP)

The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings.

The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of Downtown before the blast.

“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote.