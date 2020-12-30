EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

Today, @eucopresident and I signed the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson will sign it later today in London.

It has been a long road. It’s time now to put Brexit behind us.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 30, 2020