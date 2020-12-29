Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

Biden

President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind”.

Mr Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

This year, we’ve painfully learned the cost of being unprepared for a pandemic. If we aren’t investing with our partners around the world, we’re undermining our ability to defeat COVID-19 and leaving ourselves vulnerable to the next deadly epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 29, 2020

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to one million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated”.

The president-elect, who takes office on January 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track”.