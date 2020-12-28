Crew missing after Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea

Fishing trawler Onega is moored in Arkhangelsk, Russia

A Russian fishing trawler has sunk in the northern Barents Sea and 17 of its crew are still missing, emergency officials said.

Two other crew members have been rescued.

According to a statement by the Russian Investigative Committee, the vessel with 19 crew members on board capsized and sank on Monday morning. A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and a search operation is under way.

Several vessels and an aircraft have been deployed to look for the missing crew members, Russian news agencies reported.