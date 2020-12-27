Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran.

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches
Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches

A series of avalanches in Iran have killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, according to state TV.

The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News