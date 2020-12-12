Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

Flamethrower drone burns wasp nest in China

A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests in a central China village.

Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, has teamed up with residents in Zhong county near the city of Chongqing.

They raised 80,000 yuan (£9,200) to buy a drone and equip it with a petrol tank and an arm-length nozzle.

The drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower (Blue Sky Rescue/AP)

Videos released by Blue Sky show a recent mission by the drone where it hovered over a hive as large as a suitcase before swooping down and spitting out bursts of fire.

“The burning ashes of the wasp’s nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the rescue team,” an article on a local news app run by state-owned Chongqing TV said.