Nobel Peace Prize awarded to UN’s World Food Programme

Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen makes a statement at the Nobel Institute as part of the digital award ceremony for this year’s Peace Prize

The head of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at the agency’s headquarters in Rome.

WFP executive director David Beasley received the medal, which had been sent in a diplomatic pouch to Rome. He said the prize acknowledges “our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilisation of nations” and create stability and peace.

Before Mr Beasley received the medal and diploma from a gloved presenter, there were brief words from the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, from Oslo, Norway.

We are so honored to accept the #NobelPeacePrize today. At the same time, it is my tragic duty to tell you that famine is at humanity’s doorstep. The silver lining is that we can stop this together. Join us as we call for urgent action. pic.twitter.com/nZOSxAae7M — David Beasley (@WFPChief) December 10, 2020

Berit Reiss-Andersen said: “We are together, despite the distance forced upon us by the pandemic.”

Mr Beasley said the prize is “more than a thank you. It is a call to action”.

He said: “Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon, and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse – 270 million people are marching toward starvation.”

Of those people, he said, “30 million depend on us 100% for survival”.

Today the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was delivered to the World Food Programme, @WFP. Read the full acceptance speech by WFP Executive Director David Beasley: https://t.co/1pdubiVQa6 pic.twitter.com/dzUTv2BHsh — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2020

Mr Beasley noted the irony that after a century of “massive strides in eliminating extreme poverty” so many are on the brink of starvation.

He said: “I don’t go to bed at night thinking about the children we saved. I go to bed weeping over the children we could not save.

“And when we don’t have enough money, nor the access we need, we have to decide which children eat and which children do not eat, which children live, which children die.”

Mr Beasley added a plea: “Please don’t ask us to choose who lives and who dies,” but, rather, “let’s feed them all.”

"Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon, and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse —270 million people are marching toward starvation." – 2020 Peace Laureate World Food Programme. pic.twitter.com/vHGR5Kd6bH — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2020

This year, 12 Nobel laureates were named across the six categories. All but the Peace Prize had been awarded over the past days at low-key ceremonies across Europe and the United States where the winners live.

A Nobel prize comes with a 10 million krona (£830,000) cash award – to be shared in some cases – diplomas and gold medals.

Traditionally, the Nobel ceremonies are all held on December 10, the anniversary of the death of prize founder Albert Nobel in Stockholm, except for the Peace Prize that is held in Oslo, in neighbouring Norway. Nobel wanted it that way, for reasons that he kept to himself.