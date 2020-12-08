Ethiopian forces shoot at and detain UN staff in Tigray

Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s government says its security forces have shot at and detained United Nations staff as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.

Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters that the UN employees were to blame because they “broke” two checkpoints to go to areas where “they were not supposed to go”.

He said the staff have since been released.

The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarians as aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region, more than a week after the UN and Ethiopia’s government signed a deal for access.

Ethiopia’s government is making it clear it intends to manage the process, but the UN has sought unfettered and neutral access.