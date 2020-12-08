China and Nepal agree on new height for Mount Everest

Everest

China and Nepal have jointly announced a new height for Mount Everest, ending a discrepancy between the two nations.

The new official height is 8,848.86 metres (29,032ft), China’s official Xinhua News Agency said.

This is slightly more than Nepal’s previous measurement and about four metres (13ft) higher than China’s.

The new height was agreed upon after the two counties sent surveyors from their respective sides of the mountain in 2019 and 2020.