Mudslides cover streets of Italian town

The stormy weather is also expected to reach the country’s south on Sunday.

Mudslides covered streets in the town of Bitti in Italy’s Sardinia after the area was struck by a storm on Saturday.

The small town in the Nuoro province was hit with heavy rains that caused powerful mudslides which covered the streets of the city centre.

A bridge collapsed and the main square in front the town hall became engulfed in mud.

Cars were also badly damaged with many becoming stuck.

The Italian Civil Defence declared a red weather alert for Sardinia on Saturday and Sunday.

The stormy weather is also expected to reach southern Italy and particularly Calabria region on Sunday.

