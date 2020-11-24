New host announced for 2021 edition of Grammy Awards

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!

We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. ? pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020