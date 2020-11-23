White House presses on with Christmas tree ceremony despite coronavirus warnings

Melania Trump

The White House is defying warnings by public health officials for Americans not to travel and to limit gatherings this holiday season amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, by planning a host of festivities which kicked off on Monday with the arrival of the White House Christmas tree.

“Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” said Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and chief of staff. “It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations.”

The decision to move forward with indoor events and other gatherings comes as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, senior White House advisers and public health professionals across the nation plead with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving or spend the holiday with people from outside their households.

As the weather has cooled, the virus has been spreading out of control, with cases and hospital admissions surging across the nation and more than 250,000 people dead.

Masks help prevent people from getting and spreading #COVID19. Masks are most effective when widely used in the community. Learn more: https://t.co/eyqerLpsh0. pic.twitter.com/JAPxJIkGVJ — CDC (@CDCgov) November 23, 2020

The White House has already been the site of several suspected “super-spreader” events and dozens of staff — along with the president, the first lady and their son — have been infected, along with a long list of campaign aides and other advisers.

Ms Grisham said the White House would be taking precautions to provide “the safest environment possible” for attendees at events. That includes smaller guest lists, requiring masks, encouraging social distancing in the White House grounds and hand sanitiser stations placed throughout the State Floor.

“Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines,” she said.

US surgeon general Jerome Adams on Monday repeatedly evaded questions about indoor holiday parties scheduled at the White House while calling other Americans’ indoor gatherings potential “super-spreader” events.

“@CDCgov⁩ and others estimate that more than 50% of all infections are transmitted from people who are not exhibiting symptoms.” That why we all need to wear masks when around people not in our immediate household! ? https://t.co/oPn7jwEIsS — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) November 23, 2020

“I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus, by any measure: cases, positivity, hospitalisations, deaths,” he said.

“So I’m asking Americans — I’m begging you — hold on just a little bit longer. Keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year… do it outdoors if you can, keep it small, ideally less than 10, and prepare beforehand.

“These apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone. We want you to stay safe so we can get to a vaccine.”

Not long after, the first lady attended a small ceremony to mark the arrival of the Christmas tree — by horse-drawn wagon — an event that traditionally kicks off the holidays at the White House.

Melania Trump receives the official White House Christmas tree (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mrs Trump inspected the Fraser fir tree, smiled, waved to cameras and chatted with masked drivers as the brass section of the United States Marine Band played Christmas carols.

On Tuesday, events will continue as Donald Trump participates in the annual pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at a ceremony in the Rose Garden.