A customer left a $3,000 (£2,225) tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man walked in to Nighttown, a restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. He ordered one beer and asked for the bill, which came to $7.02 (£5.18).

Nighttown owner Brendan Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Mr Ring looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3000″.

He wrote on Facebook: “I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Mr Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks “he wouldn’t want that”.