Customer leaves $3k tip for one beer as US restaurant closes for coronavirus

Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook that he was “humbly grateful” for the gesture.

Alcohol stock

A customer left a $3,000 (£2,225) tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man walked in to Nighttown, a restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. He ordered one beer and asked for the bill, which came to $7.02 (£5.18).

Nighttown owner Brendan Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed…

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

As the man walked out, Mr Ring looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3000″.

He wrote on Facebook: “I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Mr Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks “he wouldn’t want that”.

However, he said he and his staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture”.

