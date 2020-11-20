Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces

Armenia Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani army units have entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a ceasefire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia should hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan.

The first one, Aghdam, is to be turned over on Friday.

A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to shells in Aghdam (AP)

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting that flared up on September 27 marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between the two former Soviet nations in over a quarter of a century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

The Aghdam Mosque (AP)

The truce last week halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting ceasefire.