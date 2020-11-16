Fire in Berlin subway station injures four

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Scores of firefighters were called to deal with the blaze.

Germany subway station fire
Germany subway station fire

Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a fire at a subway station in Berlin.

The fire broke out late Sunday and 120 firefighters were still fighting the flames on Monday morning, but the blaze was mostly under control.

The cause of the fire, which started at a store inside the Onkel Toms Huette station in the city’s south-west Zehlendorf neighbourhood, was not immediately known.

Germany subway station fire
Firefighters extinguish the blaze in Berlin (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

The fire quickly spread to two other stores and several people living nearby had to leave their homes because of the smoke, German news agency dpa reported.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News