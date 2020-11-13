Two killed in blast at US veterans’ hospital

US flag

Two people have been killed in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in the US state of Connecticut, officials said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement said.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

The deaths occurred in a maintenance area, according to a law enforcement official.

State and federal investigators are at the VA Medical Centre in West Haven, said Brian Foley, a senior aide to state public safety commissioner James Rovella.

He cited “an explosion-type incident” with “serious injuries”.

The WTNH television station said smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation into an explosion at the building at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

Officers said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.