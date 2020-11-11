Battle for US Senate to run until January

Dan Sullivan meets a supporter

Control of the US Senate will not be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska.

Neither the Republicans or Democrats can assume a majority until January run-off elections in Georgia.

Incumbent Alaska Republican senator Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat, on Wednesday.

With Democratic president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Republicans are still short of the 51 seats they need for majority control. They have a 49-48 hold on the Senate with the Alaska win, but two races in Georgia are heading to a run-off on January 5.

Kamala Harris would have the deciding vote in a tied Senate (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The race in North Carolina remains too early to call, where Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has conceded to Republican senator Thom Tillis.

With Mr Biden as president-elect, the path to keeping Senate control is more difficult for Republicans. The vice president of the party in power, which on January 20 will be Kamala Harris, is the tie-breaker. That means if Republicans only have 50 seats, Democrats control the Senate.

The Georgia run-off elections are swiftly becoming a showdown over control of the chamber. The state is closely divided, with Democrats making gains on Republicans, but no Democrat has been elected senator in some 20 years.