Armenia leader orders end to fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Nikol Pashinian’s announcement came after Azerbaijani forces seized the strategically key city of Shushi.

Armenia Azerbaijan
Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia’s prime minister says he has ordered an end to fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nikol Pashinian said on Facebook that he had signed an agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to halt the fighting that has raged since late September.

He wrote that the decision was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people”.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region inside Azerbaijan that has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

Mr Pashinian’s announcement came after Azerbaijani forces seized the strategically key city of Shushi.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News