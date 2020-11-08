In pictures: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris his vice president.

The announcement that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election on Saturday produced a burst of excitement around the world.

The election was followed closely beyond the US and the final decision made front page headlines globally.

Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut in the US waves an American flag outside Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate after news of Mr Biden’s win (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, in the North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of the president-elect (Peter Morrison/AP)
A passer-by takes a selfie with a newspaper reporting on Mr Biden’s victory in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
A man holds a placard of Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory in Painganadu, near Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Ms Harris’s maternal grandfather in India (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Pamplona, northern Spain, carrying a newspaper reporting on Mr Biden’s election win (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
A recruiting company in Croatia puts up billboards in Zagreb with the slogan Got Fired? and a picture of Mr Trump with a box in his hand labelled Oval Office stuff (Darko Bandic/AP)
A man reads a newspaper reacting to the news of Mr Biden’s victory in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)
A man reads newspaper headlines on a street in Harare in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
TV screens show Mr Biden during a news programme at Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Vendor Angelo Gallicchio shows newspapers reporting Mr Biden’s win in his kiosk in central Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
A man carries food past photos of Mr Biden on display at a Beijing restaurant the president-elect visited as vice president in 2011 (Andy Wong/AP)
