Donald Trump’s chief of staff contracts Covid-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Two senior administration officials confirmed on Friday that Mr Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Mr Meadows travelled with Mr Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early on Wednesday morning without a mask as Mr Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.