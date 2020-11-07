Donald Trump’s chief of staff contracts Covid-19

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

He had been one of the close aides around Mr Trump when the president came down with the virus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Two senior administration officials confirmed on Friday that Mr Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Mr Meadows travelled with Mr Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early on Wednesday morning without a mask as Mr Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Mr Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News