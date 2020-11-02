Two children rescued from rubble days after earthquake in Turkey

Rescue workers carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin from the wreckage of a collapsed building

Rescue teams have saved two girls from the wreck of their collapsed apartment building in the Turkish city of Izmir, three days after an earthquake.

The overall death toll from Friday’s quake reached 85 after teams found more bodies overnight amid toppled buildings in Turkey’s third-largest city.

Close to a thousand people were injured in the quake, which was centred in the Aegean Sea, north-east of the Greek island of Samos. It killed two teenagers on Samos and injured at least 19 other people on the island.

Idil Sirin was trapped under rubble for 58 hours (IHA via AP)

Rescue workers clapped as 14-year-old Idil Sirin was removed from the rubble, after being trapped for 58 hours. Her eight-year-old sister, Ipek, did not survive, NTV television reported.

Seven hours later, rescuers saved three-year-old Elif Perincek, whose mother and two sisters had been rescued two days earlier, from another toppled building. The child spent 65 hours in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be rescued alive, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Onlookers applauded as ambulances carrying the girls rushed to hospitals immediately after their rescue.

Rescue workers trying to reach survivors trapped in rubble in Izmir (AP/Ismail Gokmen)

There was some debate over the magnitude of the earthquake. The US Geological Survey rated it 7.0, while Istanbul’s Kandilli Institute put it at 6.9 and Turkey’s emergency management agency said it measured 6.6.

The quake triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal construction, which can lead to serious damage and deaths when earthquakes hit. Regulations have been tightened in light of earthquakes to strengthen or demolish buildings and urban renewal is under way in Turkish cities, but it is not happening fast enough.