Joe Biden focuses on key state of Pennsylvania on last Sunday of campaign

The former vice president was holding two events in the pivotal state.

Joe Biden was to hold two events in Pennsylvania on Sunday (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden is spending the final Sunday before election day rallying voters in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden was making two stops in Philadelphia on Sunday, an appearance at a Baptist church for a Souls To The Polls event, and a rally in Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in the town centre.

Mr Biden’s return to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver President Donald Trump the White House four years ago.

Mr Biden has visited Pennsylvania more times than any other battleground state this cycle, and Philadelphia remains a key base of Democratic support in the state.

Mr Biden and the rest of his top surrogates, his wife Jill, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also fan out across the state on Monday.

Democratic nominee for Vice President Senator Kamala Harris (John Bazemore/AP)
While Mr Biden’s campaign argues the Democrat can still win without Pennsylvania, Mr Trump’s path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes.

The president has made Pennsylvania a priority as well, he held four rallies across the state on Saturday, and will return on Monday for a campaign event in Scranton, Mr Biden’s hometown.

