Orthodox priest shot at church in France

France Priest Shot

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, police said.

Authorities have locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant.

The priest, a Greek citizen, is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press.

The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official.

Police cordoned off the largely residential neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on social networks to stay away.

As night fell on Lyon, an Associated Press reporter saw police tape and emergency vehicles throughout the neighbourhood.

National police tweeted that “a serious public security incident” was under way.

The reason for the shooting was unclear.

It happened two days after a knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people, and amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

A soldier blocks access to the scene after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot in the city of Lyon (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

French anti-terrorist authorities were not investigating Saturday’s shooting, although the interior minister activated a special emergency team to follow the case while the gunman was still at large.

Prime Minister Jean Castex reiterated government promises to deploy military forces at religious sites and schools.

He said French people can “count on the nation to allow them to practise their religion in full safety and freedom”.

Seeking to calm tensions and to explain France’s defence of the prophet cartoons, President Emmanuel Macron gave an interview broadcast on Saturday on Arabic network Al-Jazeera.