Two killed in knife attack near church in French city of Nice

People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two people have been killed and several injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.

The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said.

He was believed to be acting alone, the official said.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a moment of silence for the victims.

The reason for the attack is unclear.

It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks and the incident is now being investigated by France’s anti-terror prosecutors.